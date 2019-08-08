New Delhi: Sushma Swaraj, who passed away late Tuesday night, was cremated on Wednesday afternoon at Lodhi crematorium in the national capital and her ashes were then immersed in Ganga river in Hapur.

Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of Sushma Swaraj immersed her ashes along with her father Swaraj Kaushal amidst heavy security.

#WATCH: Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of former EAM Sushma Swaraj, immerses her mother’s ashes in Ganga river in Hapur. Sushma Swaraj’s husband Swaraj Kaushal is also accompanying her. pic.twitter.com/mMTdW559kg — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 8, 2019

The demise of Sushma Swaraj, a politician of many firsts, marks an end to a political era in Delhi, where she was the last of surviving former Chief Ministers after the death of Sheila Dikshit.

Sushma Swaraj became the first woman Chief Minister of Delhi in 1998, albeit for a short period. Her successor was Sheila Dikshit, who went on to occupy the post for 15 long years and who passed away last month.

Sushma Swaraj (BJP) and Dikshit (Congress) were the only two women to rule the national capital. Both died succumbed to cardiac arrest. Both were among the prominent women politicians in the country.

With IANS inputs