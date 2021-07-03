New Delhi: Amid tussle with the Centre over new IT guidelines, social media giant Twitter on Saturday told the Delhi High Court that the company is in the final stages of appointing a resident grievance officer. The development comes after the interim resident grievance officer withdrew his candidature on June 21. Also Read - Hungama 2 Trailer: Shilpa Shetty's Comeback is Fine But Where's Comedy, Ask Netizens - Check Twitter Reactions

Notably, for a couple of weeks, Twitter has been engaged in a tussle with the Centre, the latter accusing the company of non-compliance with India's new IT rules for digital media intermediaries.

The new IT guidelines require significant social media intermediaries with over 5 million users in the country to appoint employees for the posts of resident grievance officer, chief compliance officer and nodal person of contact for 24×7 coordination with law enforcement agencies.

We are in the final stages of appointing a Resident Grievance Officer. The interim Resident Grievance Officer withdrew his candidature on June 21: Twitter Inc informs Delhi HC pic.twitter.com/SWSExrRVpP — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2021

Earlier this week, Twitter had appointed its Global Legal Policy Director Jeremy Kessel as the grievance officer for India. However, the new IT rules require an Indian resident to be appointed to the post.

The company had in May appointed Dharmendra Chatur, partner at a law firm that represented Twitter, as the interim officer for the role. But the Centre said it could not accept the appointment of outsiders to statutory posts. Then, Chatur had to resign from the post.

In the meantime, Union IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has stated that because of Twitter’s non-compliance with the new IT Rules, the company would now be liable for ‘illegal’ content shared on its platform.