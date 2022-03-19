Chandigarh: Soon after 10 of his ministers took the oath, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday held the first cabinet meet and passed a proposal to provide a total of 25,000 government jobs, including 10,000 vacancies in the Punjab Police department and 15,000 vacancies in other government departments.Also Read - CM Bhagwant Mann's New Cabinet Takes Oath; 8 First-Timers, 1 Woman Inducted

“The Cabinet has passed the proposal of providing a total of 25,000 government jobs, including 10,000 vacancies in the Punjab Police department and 15,000 vacancies in other government departments,” Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said after his first cabinet meeting. Also Read - Punjab Cabinet Expansion: CM Bhagwant Mann Announces 10 Ministers to Take Oath Today. List Here

Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in its poll promises had said that after the formation of the government, they will provide jobs to the unemployed youths. Also Read - Punjab Cabinet Expansion Ceremony to Induct New Ministers Tomorrow

Among other poll promises of the AAP in Punjab, the national convenor of the party and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had promised to improve the condition of government schools and hospitals in the state, generate employment avenues, free electricity up to 300 units per billing cycle and also promised Rs 1,000 per month to women above 18 years.

During the poll campaign, Kejriwal had also promised a corruption-free government and controlling drug menace in the state.

On Friday, the Punjab Chief Minister had announced that an anti-corruption helpline will be launched in the state on ‘Shaheed Diwas (Martyr’s Day)’ on March 23. Mann had also said that the people will be able to lodge complaints against corruption via WhatsApp.

Earlier, on March 17, Punjab’s newly-elected MLAs, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, took oath as members of the Legislative Assembly.

The AAP won a landslide victory in the recently concluded Punjab Assembly polls, winning 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins of the electoral politics in the state.