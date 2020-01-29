Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Greater Kailash is one such constituency which has a wide range of rich and poor voters. The Assembly constituency was created in 2008 and Vijay Kumar Malhotra of the BJP won the seat in the Assembly polls later that year. In 2013 and 2015, Saurabh Bharadwaj won the seat and 2020 can witness a hat-trick of Saurabh. BJP’s Shikha Roy, who was a councillor with the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, will also give a tough fight as she is not a new face. Meanwhile, Congress’s Sukhvir Singh Pawar has little to hope as this seat never favoured the congress since 2008. Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee in 2015. (Full Coverage of Delhi Election)

Asiad Village Complex, Shahpur Jat, Greater Kailah 1, Greater Kailash-1, Greater Kailash-I, Zamrud Pur, East of Kailash, Kailash Tower, Kailash Colony, Sant Nagar, Panchsheel Park (East), Panchsheel Park (South), Panchsheel Colony, Panchsheel Colony (East), Panchsheel Enclave (Masjid Moth), DDA Masjid Moth Phase-1, Icar Colony, EPR Refugee Reh Housing Bldg Society, Pamposh Enclave, Chirag Enclave Hemkunt, Savitri Nagar, Rps DDA Flats Sheikh Sarai Phase-I, DDA Mig/SFS Sheikh Sarai Ph-I, DDA SFS Sheikh Sarai Ph-I, Chirag Delhi, Khirki Extension, DDA Janta Flats Khirki Village, Panchsheel Vihar, Jagdamba Camp, Sheikh Sarai-Phase-II, Masjid Moth, C R Park, GK II, Kalkaji

The seat will go to the polls on February 8. Results will be announced on February 11.