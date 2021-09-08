New Delhi: In a historic move that will pave way for greater inclusion of women in India’s Armed Forces, the Centre today informed the Supreme Court the all the three Forces have agreed to induct women into the National Defence Academy (NDA) and give Permanent Commission to them. The decision came days after the Court nudged the Centre, calling the previous policy decision a “mindset problem” and gender discriminatory.Also Read - Supreme Court Passes Interim Order Allowing Women to Sit For NDA Exam; Calls Policy Decision 'Mindset Problem'

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre, submitted before a bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul that there is good news, as a decision has been taken at the highest level that women will be inducted for NDA, and the chiefs of three Armed Forces have also agreed.

The ASG sought apex court’s permission to place the details on record through affidavit and sought status quo in this year’s exams as this needs procedure and infrastructural changes.

The top court said it has been periodically nudging the authorities to do it themselves and it believes that they are best suited to evolve the whole.

“Armed forces are respected forces of this country. But on gender equality they have to do more”, said Justice Kaul.

Bhati said it will be path-breaking and generational reform. The bench responded that the court is extremely glad to learn that the Armed Forces themselves took decisions to induct females in the NDA. However, the top court emphasized that it is important for it to take a stand on these issues.

The top court also asked the Centre to inform: What it is doing now? What is it planning to do in the future?

The Centre said it will file an affidavit regarding its submissions allowing girls into NDA.

The top court was hearing a PIL filed by advocate Kush Kalra, seeking NDA to open its doors for women aspiring to join the Armed Forces. The plea was argued by senior advocate Chinmoy Pradip Sharma.

On August 18, the Supreme Court had passed an interim order allowing women to take the exam slated on September 5. However, Wednesday the top court was informed that the exam has been rescheduled to November 14.

(With agency inputs)