New Delhi: A day ahead of the armed forces’ planned tribute to the frontline COVID-19 warriors, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Saturday released the schedule of the Indian Air Force (IAF) flypast in Delhi, as well as the list of hospitals in the national capital on which the aircrafts will carry out a ‘petal drop.’ Also Read - Indian Armed Forces to Conduct Fly Pasts to Thank COVID-19 Warriors; PM Modi Welcomes Decision

In a statement, the MoD said, “The planned flypast of the aircraft of the IAF tomorrow is to salute the brave COVID-19 warriors, who have been tirelessly and selflessly working during these unprecedented times of coronavirus pandemic.”

The planned flypast of the aircraft of the Indian Air Force tomorrow is to salute the brave #COVID19 warriors who have been tirelessly and selflessly working during these unprecedented times of Coronavirus pandemic: Ministry of Defence pic.twitter.com/XWcYvcjtSG — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2020

It added that the aerial salute, will take place in Delhi between 10 AM-10: 30 AM, adding that fighter aircraft formations, comprising of Sukhoi-30 MKI, MiG-29 and Jaguar will fly over Rajpath, orbiting over Delhi and will be visible to the residents from rooftops.”

Helicopters, meanwhile, will carry out petal drop over the National Police Memorial at 9 AM, followed by that on COVID-19 hospitals from 10 AM-10:30 AM.

“The list of hospitals includes AllMS, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, GTB Hospital, Loknayak Hospital, RML Hospital, Safdarjang Hospital, Ganga Ram Hospital, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Max Saket, Rohini Hospital, Apollo Indraprastha Hospital and Army Hospital R&R,” the statement further stated.

The list of hospitals includes AllMS, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, GTB Hospital, Loknayak Hospital, RML Hospital, Safdarjang Hospital, Ganga Ram Hospital, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Max Saket, Rohini Hospital, Apollo Indraprastha Hospital&Army Hospital R&R: Defence Ministry — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2020

The exercise to salute the COVID-19 warriors was announced at a press conference on Friday by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat; the three service chiefs were also present at and addressed the briefing.

As part of the exercise, the IAF is also scheduled to conduct a flypast each from Srinagar to Trivandrum and Dibrugarh to Kutch. The Navy ships, meanwhile, will line up in formation and light up to say ‘thanks’ to the COVID-19 warriors.

The Army will conduct mounted band displays outside some hospitals in almost every district of the country.