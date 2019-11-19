New Delhi: The Haryana government has decided to hike House Rent Allowance (HRA) of ministers from Rs 50,000 to Rs 80,000, with an additional Rs 20,000 for power and water charges, taking the total HRA for ministers to Rs 1,00,000 per month.

The decision was taken in the first Cabinet meeting of the Haryana government. It was chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The move to double the ministers’ HRA was effected by bringing an amendment to Rule 10-AA of the Haryana Ministers’ Allowance Rules, 1972, an official statement from the Haryana Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

The rule, from now on, would be called Haryana Ministers Allowances (Amendment) Rules, 2019, the statement added. Additionally, according to the statement, all allowances to ministers, except HRA, were revised by the government on or after April 1, 2016. The HRA, meanwhile, was last revised on June 2, 2011.

The Cabinet, which currently has 12 ministers after being expanded on November 14, also decided to amend section 31 of the Haryana Panchayati Raj Act, 1994, thereby transferring powers to ban liquor with the local area of a Gram Panchayat. Several other important decisions were also taken at the meeting.

Also, as per an announcement by the CM himself, a State Task Force has already been set up to crack the whip on drug peddlers and now, task forces will be set up at the district level to completely ban the supply of drugs.

ML Khattar took oath as Chief Minister of Haryana for a second consecutive five-year term, on October 27, along with Dushyant Chautala president and co-founder of the Jannayak Janata Party, who was sworn-in as the Deputy Chief Minister.