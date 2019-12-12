New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed a rally in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, in which he accused the Congress of misleading the people of Assam over the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) and also brought up the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case.

The state is voting today in the third phase of the five-phase Assembly Elections. Voting for the fourth and fifth places will take place on December 16 and 20 respectively.

Lashing out at the Congress over the ongoing unrest in Assam, which has been the epicentre of the anti-CAB protests, PM Modi said, “There are attempts to fuel tensions in the northeast. Most of the region is out of the ambit of the bill, but the politics of the Congress and its allies depends on illegal immigrants.

“I appeal to the people to not be misled by the Congress. The tradition, culture and language of Assam and other states won’t be affected. We will work with the state governments for your development,” said PM Modi

Earlier today, in a series of tweets, the Prime Minister had appealed to the people of Assam to maintain peace, assuring them that their tradition and culture won’t be affected by the passage of the CAB.

He also brought up the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case, saying that the BJP ensured that the long-standing conflict would be peacefully resolved, adding that the path to open a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya was now open.

Polling for the first two phases of the Jharkhand Assembly Election was held on December 30 and November 7 respectively. The counting of votes will take place on December 23. The result will be announced on the same day.