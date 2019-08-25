New Delhi: India and Bahrain on Sunday sent a stern message on terror with their joint statement calling out countries who support terror and further calling on the international community to avoid the use of terrorism against other countries.

The statement was issued during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Gulf nation, the first-ever by an Indian Prime Minister, as part of his ongoing three-nation tour. During the visit, the Prime Minister met the King of Bahrain, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and his Bahraini counterpart Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa.

The joint statement said, “Both sides called on all states to reject the use of terrorism against other countries; dismantle terrorism infrastructures where they happen to exist and to cut off any kind of support and financing to the terrorists perpetrating terrorism from all territories against other states and bring perpetrators of acts of terrorism to justice.”

Though no names were mentioned, the focus was clearly on Pakistan, which has been supporting terrorist camps responsible for terror attacks in India including the Pulwama terror attack of February 14 that killed more than 40 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and led to aerial skirmishes between the two countries later that month after the Indian Air Force (IAF) bombed a camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) which claimed responsibility of the suicide attack.

“Both sides reaffirmed their condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, regardless of the identity of the perpetrators and their motives,” the joint statement added.

Manama and New Delhi agreed to enhance cooperation in the field of counter-terrorism and the exchange of intelligence and information and also work in the field of cybersecurity so that the cyberspace is not used for terrorism and radicalization.

During Prime Minister Modi’s short visit, the groundwork for RuPay card, India’s answer to Visa card was launched with Memorandum of Understanding being signed between BENEFIT and NPCI.

Earlier, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, too, had called on the Bahrain King to brief him about India’s decision to remove the special status for Jammu and Kashmir but he only got a muted response.