Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday announced new norms for demarcating an area as a containment zone in the state. Addressing a press conference, the Chief Minister said that henceforth, an area will be demarcated as a containment zone only after all primary and secondary contacts of a positive person have been traced.

He added that the area will remain a containment zone till the time all primary and secondary contacts there are no longer positive.

"Containment zones will now be defined after tracing primary and secondary contacts of a positive person. These would not be spread across a ward or wide area but will be highly localised in and around residences of those identified during contact tracing", CM Vijayan announced.

“Declaration of the containment zone will not be for a particular period but will continue until it is ensured that the primary and secondary contacts in the area are free from infection”, the Chief Minister further said.

The state police have been tasked with tracing and locating the primary and secondary contacts of those who test positive, and transferring them to the hospital or quarantine centre, as required.

Also, the contact tracing should be done within 24 hours.

As per the government of Kerala dashboard, there are a total of 506 containment zones in the state right now.

Notably, Kerala has thus far reported a total of 26,873 cases of coronavirus, including 84 deaths.

(With inputs from ANI)