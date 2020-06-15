New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been extremely critical of the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis and the subsequent nationwide lockdown, and has attacked it frequently over the issue, slammed it yet again on Monday, quoting legendary German scientist Albert Einstein and sharing a graph of how the government has ‘flattened the wrong curve’. Also Read - ‘Insanity is Doing Same Thing Over And Over Again’, Rahul Gandhi Launches Veiled Attack on Govt Over Rising COVID Cases

He tweeted today, "This lock down proves that: 'The only thing more dangerous than ignorance is arrogance': Albert Einstein."

Notably, the live graph compared the state of the economy and the number of COVID-19 fatalities since the start of March. It showed the drastic fall in economy and dramatic rise in the number of coronavirus casualties during this period.

Today’s attack comes just two days after he tweeted another graph showing the rise in number of coronavirus cases during the four phases of the lockdown, captioning it as, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. Anonymous.”

”Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” – Anonymous pic.twitter.com/tdkS3dK8qm — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 13, 2020

In the past, he has also remarked that ‘India is firmly on its way to winning the wrong race’, in reference to India steadily making its way among the nations worst-affected by coronavirus. As of today, the country has reported a total of 3,32,424 cases, including 1,69,798 discharges and 9,520 deaths and is the fourth worst-hit after the US, Brazil and Russia respectively.

India is firmly on it's way to winning the wrong race. A horrific tragedy, resulting from a lethal blend of arrogance and incompetence. pic.twitter.com/NB2OzXPGCX — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 12, 2020

During the lockdown, the former Congress national president has been interacting with public intellectuals and policy makers where the central theme revolves around the state of the economy during the COVID-19 lockdown. He has ‘interviewed’, among others, the likes of former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan and Nobel laureate Abhiijit Banerjee.