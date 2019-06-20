New Delhi: As many as four Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Rajya Sabha MPs today resigned from the party and three of them joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, in what is an embarrassing moment for party chief Chandrababu Naidu.

The MPs tendered their resignation to Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu after showing keenness to join the BJP in Delhi on Thursday.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) members YS Chowdhury, TG Venkatesh, GM Rao, and CM Ramesh gave in their resignation from the party as they met M Venkaiah Naidu, Vice-President and Rajya Sabha chairman in the national capital.

TDP Rajya Sabha MPs YS Chowdary, TG Venkatesh, and CM Ramesh resign from TDP, submit resignation letter to M Venkaiah Naidu, Vice-President and Rajya Sabha chairman, in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/7lLpxyBRgf — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2019

TDP leader YS Chowdhury told news agency ANI, “Yes, I am leaving the TDP. I will join the BJP. I have been a former member of ABVP and BJYM.”

TDP MPs of Rajya Sabha- YS Chowdary, CM Ramesh, TG Venkatesh and GM Rao, today passed a resolution to merge Legislature Party of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) with BJP. pic.twitter.com/3ln6qy5l8G — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2019

The development may plunge the TDP into a deeper crisis at a time when party President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is on a foreign trip along with family members.

Chowdary, a former central Minister, and Ramesh are considered close to Chandrababu Naidu. The two MPs had faced a series of searches by Income Tax, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) in recent months.

In another development, some TDP leaders including former legislators held a secret meeting at Kakinada amid reports that they are planning to join either BJP or YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

TDP lost power to YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh in the recent elections. The party could secure only 23 seats of the 151 Assembly seats. It won only three of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

With IANS inputs