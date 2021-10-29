New Delhi: In a major victory, the Indian Army on Friday said it has granted permanent commission to 39 women officers. The development comes after the Supreme Court had asked the Army to grant them permanent commission by November 1.Also Read - No Complete Ban on Firecrackers, Only Those With Barium Salts Prohibited: Supreme Court | Read Full Statement

Earlier, the Centre had told the apex court that the permanent commission will be granted to these officers. Also Read - When Will NEET UG Result 2021 be Released? Students Demand Early Announcement From NTA After SC Order

Indian Army today granted permanent commission to 39 women officers. The Supreme Court had asked the Army to grant them permanent commission by November 1: Indian Army officials pic.twitter.com/ekWbkZ64hX — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021

Also Read - Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Notification for 300 Sailor Posts Released at joinindiannavy.gov.in, Apply Now | Check Salary, Eligibility Here

While hearing the matter, the Supreme Court said that the Centre should issue orders to give permanent commission to these women officers and also sought detailed reasons for not granting permanent commission to 25 other women officers.

In reply to the top court, the Centre had said that it has reconsidered 71 cases and found that 39 of them were eligible for permanent commission. The Centre also added that out of the 71, seven are medically unfit while there are issues of serious indiscipline against 25 of the officers.

Earlier, the top court had given one last opportunity to the Centre to resolve the issue of granting permanent commission to the 72 Women Short Service Commission Officers (WSSCO) in the Army.

Moreover, the Supreme Court had said that the grant of PC should be with regard to its order of March 25 this year and thereafter it will close the contempt case filed by the women officers.