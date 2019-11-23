New Delhi: In a stunning development, Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP on Saturday took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for a second consecutive five year-term. The development comes even as there were reports till late last night that Uddhav Thackeray was set to be the next Maharashtra Chief Minister, with the Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) coming together to form a coalition government in the state.

Devendra Fadnavis to take oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister again,NCP's Ajit Pawar to take oath as Deputy CM pic.twitter.com/bPzWBDY7gM — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2019

Ajit Pawar of the NCP took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister.

The massive development comes just days after the NCP chief called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, over the issue of Maharashtra farmers. The meeting had come just days after the Prime Minister had praised the NCP and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) for their conduct in the Rajya Sabha, on the first day of the Parliament’s winter session on November 18, which was also the 250th sitting of the upper house.

Shortly after the swearing-in ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Chief Minister and the deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Congratulations to @Dev_Fadnavis Ji and @AjitPawarSpeaks Ji on taking oath as the CM and Deputy CM of Maharashtra respectively. I am confident they will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 23, 2019

The Shiv Sena, a decades-long ally of the BJP, had walked out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), after the BJP, in coalition with whom it won 161 seats in the 288-member Assembly, refused to accept its demands of implementing the ’50-50 formula’, which would have seen the two parties share the Chief Minister’s post for 2.5 years each. It had then entered negotiations with the NCP and the Congress; talks had gained momentum in the last few days.

Maharashtra, which went to polls on October 24, was put under President’s Rule on November 12 after none of the parties or coalition could form government in the state.