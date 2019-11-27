New Delhi: Soon after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in Lok Sabha that the Special Protection Group (SPG) security cover will only be given to the present Prime Minister and his family members, Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari on Wednesday said India is a multiparty democracy and such issues should be kept above the party biases.

“This is a multiparty democracy and such issues should be kept above the party biases. Just because someone no longer remains Prime Minister doesn’t mean that threat posed to them due to decisions taken by them in that position reduces,” he said in Lok Sabha.

He said that the reason given to remove SPG protection provided to former Prime Ministers is ‘number of individuals to be provided SPG cover can potentially become quite large’. “This same reason was given to remove security cover of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi,” he added.

Saying that the threat assessment was increasing for SPG protectees in June, he asked what has been changed between June and November that the SPG protection was removed without amending the law.

The statement from the Congress leader came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha said the SPG cover will be given to a former Prime Minister and his family who are living at a residence allotted by the government for a period of 5 years.

Notably, last month, the SPG security cover was removed from Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra.

On November 25, the Centre introduced the Special Protection Group (SPG) Act in Lok Sabha. The Bill was introduced by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishen Reddy.

The Special Protection Group security cover is being provided to the Prime Minister of India and their immediate family members for more than 25 years. This special protection was established under the SPG Act in 1985.