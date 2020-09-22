After a gap of nearly 6 months, Delhi Metro started its operations on September 7, with strict Covid-19 guidelines in place. It was mandated that people without masks will not be allowed to enter metro trains and ensured that social distancing protocols have to be rigorously followed. Also Read - Delhi Metro Phase 4: Tughlakabad-Aerocity Metro to Be Called 'Silver Line', Announces DMRC

However, only after 15 days, many people were seen flouting norms, prompting DMRC to take action against them. As per The Times of India, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has fined 2,214 passengers in 9 days ( from September 11-20) for not wearing masks in the station premises and inside trains.

Under Section 59 of Delhi Metro’s Operations and Maintenance Act, the violators can be imposed a fine of R200 for creating public nuisance.

Further, DMRC teams have counselled more than 5,000 people, in an attempt to sensitiose them about COVID-19-related protocols for cutting down the spread of the coronavirus.

Notably, the DMRC had formed a special flying squad to ensure that commuters wear masks inside the Metro network at all times and abide by social distancing norms.

The most number of fines were issued on the Yellow Line (Samaypur Badli-Huda City Centre), followed by the Violet Line (Kashmere Gate-Raja Nahar Singh Ballabhgarh) and the Blue Line (Dwarka Sec-21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali).

DMRC said that fines were being issued only in limited cases, where passengers were not heeding to counselling and creating nuisance even after being called out for not wearing masks properly.