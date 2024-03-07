In Pic: PM Modi Shares 'Memorable Selfie' With 'Friend Nazim', Says Impressed By His Good Work

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
In Pic: PM Modi Shares ‘Memorable Selfie’ With ‘Kashmiri Nazim’, Says Impressed By His Good Work
PM Modi interacted with beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat program, on his first visit to the Kashmir valley after the scrapping of Article 370. While interacting with beneficiaries, he interacted with Nizam. During the interaction, Nizam requested PM Modi for a selfie.
A memorable selfie with my friend Nazim. I was impressed by the good work he’s doing. At the public meeting he requested a selfie and was happy to meet him. My best wishes for his future endeavours.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.