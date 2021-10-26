Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dedicated a new Executive Lounge at Varanasi railway station to the nation. As per an official statement by IRCTC, the new ‘state-of-art’ executive lounge aims at providing all services and facilities required for the passengers to wait comfortably during pre-departures and post-arrivals.Also Read - 'Waiting' at Railway Station Made Comfy With State-of-The-Art Executive Lounge in Varanasi

Also Read - Rail Passengers Take Note: Indian Railways Mulls to Resume Pantry Services, Blankets in Trains

The Executive Lounge is located at Platform Number 1 of Varanasi Junction railway station. The new Executive Lounge has been set up and will be managed by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the premier hospitality and tourism firm of India. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways Announces Special Festival Trains Ahead of Diwali, Chhath Puja | Full List Here

The design is achieved by the balance of ‘Panchtattva’ (Earth, Sky, Fire, Air and Water) that allows tuning our biorhythms to those of the spaces around, bringing in greater balance and deeper cosmic connection to our lives, it said.

The new executive lounge will offer a wide range of complementary and paid services such as– Wi-Fi internet connection, channel music, TV, train information display, hot and soft beverages, multi-cuisine buffets, recliners, luggage racks, restrooms with wash and change facilities, shoe shiners, newspapers and magazines on display and a fully operational business centre with computer, printer, Photostat and fax facility.

The passengers may avail the services with a nominal entry charges of Rs. 85 plus taxes for an hour and Rs. 60 Taxes for each extra hour of stay.

Meanwhile, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that Indian Railways is focusing on the development of railway stations of religious and cultural importance to encourage tourism, travel, pilgrimage which facilitate the local economy.