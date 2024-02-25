In Pics: PM Modi Goes Underwater In Deep Sea, Offers Prayer In Submerged Dwarka

PM Modi went underwater and paid homage to the ancient city of Dwarka, which continues to captivate imaginations with its rich cultural and spiritual legacy.

Dwarka: After inaugurating India’s longest cable-stayed bridge, Sudarshan Setu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi went underwater on Sunday, into the deep sea, and offered prayers at the holy site where Dwarka is believed to have submerged after the death of Lord Krishna. As per Hindu mythology, the ancient city was ruled by Lord Krishna and was a hub of grandeur and prosperity. According to officials, the Prime Minister paid homage to the ancient city and also offered peacock fathers as tribute.

“To pray in the city of Dwarka, which is immersed in the waters, was a very divine experience. I felt connected to an ancient era of spiritual grandeur and timeless devotion. May Bhagwan Shri Krishna bless us all,” Modi wrote on X.

To pray in the city of Dwarka, which is immersed in the waters, was a very divine experience. I felt connected to an ancient era of spiritual grandeur and timeless devotion. May Bhagwan Shri Krishna bless us all. pic.twitter.com/yUO9DJnYWo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 25, 2024





Dwarka has an immence significance in Hindu mythology and history. It not only captured the imaginations of devotees but also attacked historians and archaeologists for years.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi offered prayers at Gujarat’s famous Lord Krisha temple–Dwarkadish.

Dwarkadhish Temple is one of the most important Hindu pilgrimage site for devotees of Lord Vishnu or Vaishnavites. The temple is also one of the Char Dham.

PM Modi Inaugurates Sudarshan Setu, India’s Longest Cable-Stayed Bridge

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister inaugurated India’s longest cable-stayed bridge – Sudarshan Setu – that spans around 2.32 km and connects Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka in Gujarat.

The bridge, previously known as the ‘Signature Bridge’, has been renamed ‘Sudarshan Setu’ or Sudarshan Bridge.

Beyt Dwarka is an island near Okha port, approximately 30 km from Dwarka town, where the famousDwarkadhish temple of Lord Krishna is situated. ‘Sudarshan Setu’ is India’s longest cable-stayed bridge, linking the Okha mainland and the Beyt Dwarka island in Gujarat. Prime Minister Modi was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during the bridge’s inauguration.

Ahead of the inauguration of his ‘dream project’, the Okha-Beyt Dwarka Signature Bridge, Prime Minister Modi said it would mark a momentous occasion for Gujarat’s developmental journey.”

In a social media post on X on Saturday, PM Modi said, “Tomorrow is a special day for Gujarat’s growth trajectory. Among the several projects being inaugurated is the Sudarshan Setu, connecting Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka. This is a stunning project which will enhance connectivity.”

The 2.5 km bridge has been built at a cost of rs 978 crore

The Signature Bridge boasts a unique design, featuring a footpath adorned with verses from the Bhagavad Gita and images of Lord Krishna on both sides. It also holds the distinction of being India’s longest cable-stayed bridge, with solar panels installed on the upper portions of the footpath, generating one megawatt of electricity.

PM Modi kicked off his two-day Gujarat visit with a roaring roadshow in Jamnagar on Saturday.

Amid the chants of ‘Modi, Modi’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ a large number of people lined up on both sides of the the road as PM Modi’s cavalcade moved towards the Circuit House.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.