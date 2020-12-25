President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the dignitaries who paid rich tribute to former prime minister and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary. President Kovind paid homage to Vajpayee at ‘Sadaiv Atal’, a memorial to the former prime minister, the Rashtrapati Bhavan stated in a tweet. Also Read - Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Birth Anniversary: Famous Poems Penned by Former Prime Minister

Besides Kovind and Modi, top Union ministers also attended a prayer meeting at the memorial and paid homage to the first prime minister from the saffron party. Vajpayee's visionary leadership saw the country's development reach unprecedented heights, Modi said in a tweet. "His efforts for making a strong and prosperous India will be remembered forever," he said.

In Pics: President Kovind, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, PM Modi pay rich tribute to Vajpayee on Birth Anniversary