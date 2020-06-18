New Delhi: Three days ahead of the International Yoga Day 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said in the post COVID-19 era, the focus on preventive healthcare will get stronger and yoga will become more popular. Also Read - Decision to Auction 41 Coal Blocks ‘Historic’, Will Create More Than 2.8 Lakh Jobs: Amit Shah

“In the post-COVID-19 era, the focus on preventive healthcare will get stronger and that is why I am confident that yoga will become even more popular,” PM Modi said in a statement. Also Read - COVID-19 an Opportunity For India to be Self-Reliant, Says PM Modi, Launches Coal Mine Auction

He said Yoga has become popular in the past few years, especially among the youth members, and added that this year’s theme is ‘yoga at home and yoga with family’.

“I’m happy to note the growing popularity of yoga in the last few years, especially among the youth. We are marking 6th Yoga Day in extraordinary times, usually, it’s about public events but this year it goes indoors. This year’s theme is ‘yoga at home and yoga with family’,” PM Modi added.

PM Modi will address the nation on June 21 on the occasion of World Yoga Day. Earlier his address was scheduled at Leh, as per the plans made before the pandemic outbreak, but now he will address the country from the national capital itself.

The venue of the event was changed after the fatal altercation happened between the two armies of India and China on Monday night in which 20 soldiers of the Indian Army were killed.

While he will talk about the importance of Yoga in today’s life, it is not yet clear whether he will touch upon the India-China face-off. He may himself practice a few yoga moves on live TV. The broadcast will start at 7 AM and is likely to last for nearly an hour.