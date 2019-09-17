New Delhi: The Congress government in Rajasthan attained a majority of its own in the state Assembly as all six MLAs from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) joined the party late Monday evening.

After the Assembly elections in the state, in which the grand old party emerged as the single-largest party but couldn’t cross the majority mark, these MLAs supported it, giving it the numbers required to form government in the state.

With this move, the Congress now has 106 seats in the 200-seat Assembly, up from its earlier tally of 100.

Speaking to news agency ANI, BSP MLA Joginder Singh Awana said, “All six of us have formally submitted our papers. There were a lot of challenges. On one hand, we are supporting their government and on the other, we are contesting against them in the parliament election.”

Hence, he said, considering the development of their constituencies, as well as the welfare of the people of the state, they had taken this step.

Besides him, the other MLAs are Deepchand, Sandeep Kumar, Wajib Ali, Rajendra Singh Gudha and Lakhan Singh. They all submitted a letter to Speaker CP Joshi saying that their legislature party has decided to merge with the Congress.

Assembly elections were held in Rajasthan last December on 199 out of 200 seats in the state with the Congress emerging as the single-largest party with 99 seats but falling just short of the majority mark of 101; it won another seat in bypolls in 2018, taking its tally to 100. The incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), under Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, was second with 73 seats with the BSP winning on six seats.

Days later, Ashok Gehlot was sworn-in for a third term as Chief Minister, pipping Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot, who was appointed Deputy Chief Minister, to the post.