In shocking case of domestic violence, Dehradun woman kept locked in toilet for months, beaten by in-laws; fed raw rice and onions

Based on the complaint of the father, a case has been registered naming the woman's husband, Rahul Khanduri, and his parents as accused at the Selakui Police Station.

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New Delhi: In a shocking case of domestic violence reported from Uttarakhand’s capital Dehradun, a woman was allegedly locked in a room and toilet for 10 months and was constantly tortured by her in-laws. Not only that, she was made to eat only raw rice and was assaulted with bottles and sticks in her private parts, her father said in a police complaint.

Based on the complaint of the father, a case has been registered naming the woman’s husband, Rahul Khanduri, and his parents as accused at the Selakui Police Station.

The couple got married in 2024 and had twins in February 2025. The woman lived with her in-laws while her husband was employed in Delhi. Her father has alleged that since last July, she had been kept confined to a single room and toilet and that her in-laws regularly subjected her to physical abuse and torture.

He also said that her husband used to physically assault her and neglected her well-being whenever he returned home on leave. She was given raw rice, onions, and the constant abuse affected his daughter’s mental health.

Her father said that Rahul Khanduri and his parents allegedly used to thrash her. He added that she was beaten with drainpipes, rods, chairs, and floor wipers and inflicted injuries to her private parts using bottles and sticks.

In fact, they went to the extent of pulling her hair so violently that her scalp became bare, the complaint said. Her father alleged they did not just abuse her verbally but also threatened to kill her.

During this period of 10 months, his daughter was not allowed to visit her family or speak to them over the phone. Her in-laws also didn’t allow them to meet with their grandchildren. Whenever they contacted her, her father said her in-laws gave a standard response: that she was either sleeping or taking a bath.

“In reality, our daughter was kept locked inside a room or a restroom from nine or ten o’clock in the morning. She was subjected to physical abuse day and night for 10 months. She was not accorded even the basic dignity due to a human being,” he said, adding that they were also not allowed to enter her daughter’s in-laws’ house and demanded that we wait another 15 days before we visit and accused us of ruining our daughter’s home.