New Delhi: India on Monday officially invited Australia to join the upcoming Malabar exercise conducted by the Indian Navy, making it a 'Quad' or Quadrilateral coalition, joined by the US and Japan.

Japan and the United States participate in the annual exercise every year, which is likely to take place next month in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

"As India seeks to increase cooperation with other countries in the maritime security domain and in the light of increased defence cooperation with Australia, Malabar 2020 will see the participation of the Australian Navy," the defence ministry said in a statement.

Australia has been showing keen interest in joining the exercise for the last few years, while Japan and the US had been urging for its inclusion.

Notably, India’s decision to make Australia part of the mega naval drill comes in the midst of escalating strain in ties with China over the six-month-long border row in eastern Ladakh. The exercise aims to strengthen India’s force by increasing coordination between the navies of the participating countries.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year the exercise has been planned in a ‘no-contact’ format to adhere to the international rules.

China has been suspicious about the purpose of the Malabar exercise as it feels that the annual war game is an effort to contain its influence in the Indo-Pacific region. The Malabar exercise started in 1992 as a bilateral drill between the Indian Navy and the US Navy in the Indian Ocean. Japan became a permanent participant in the exercise in 2015.

In 2018, the Malabar exercise was held off the coast of Guam in the Philippine Sea, while it was held off the coast in Japan in 2019.