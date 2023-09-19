In Tit-For-Tat Move, India Expels Canadian Diplomat; Check Details Here

The High Commissioner of Canada to India was summoned today and informed about the decision of the Government of India to expel a senior Canadian diplomat based in India. The concerned diplomat has been asked to leave India within the next five days.

New Delhi: India-Canada relations have hit rock bottom after Canada on Monday expelled a top Indian diplomat as it investigates what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called credible allegations that the Indian government may have had links to the assassination in Canada of a Khalistani terrorist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Meanwhile, senior Canadian diplomat has been expelled by India in a tit-for-tat move. High Commissioner to India Cameron MacKay was summoned by MEA headquarters at South Block in New Delhi amid India-Canada fireworks over Khalitsani terrorist’s death. The concerned diplomat has been asked to leave India within the next five days.

MEA said, “The High Commissioner of Canada to India was summoned today and informed about the decision of the Government of India to expel a senior Canadian diplomat based in India. The concerned diplomat has been asked to leave India within the next five days. The decision reflects Government of India’s growing concern at the interference of Canadian diplomats in our internal matters and their involvement in anti-India activities.”

MEA says, “The High Commissioner of Canada to India was summoned today and informed about the decision of the Government of India to expel a senior Canadian diplomat based in India. The concerned diplomat has been asked to leave India within the next five days. The decision… pic.twitter.com/E3Uf9HVQLN — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2023

India has already rejected Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau’s contention that there are “credible allegations of a potential link” between Indian government agents and the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June, describing the claim as “absurd and motivated

