New Delhi: Two days after releasing four political leaders from detention, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday released two more people from the preventive detention they were under after the Centre revoked Article 370 in August last year. The two people, who were released on Tuesday, include a former PDP legislator and a trade leader.

They are identified as former PDP MLA from Wachi in south Kashmir Aijaz Ahmad Mir and trader leader Shakeel Ahmed Qalandar, who is a former president of the Federation Chamber of Industries Kashmir.

These two leaders were released two days after the administration released four politicians from preventive custody at the MLA hostel on Sunday.

As per updates, 15 more people are under the preventive detention who will be released at an appropriate time as the Home Ministry had earlier clarified. These 15 leaders at present are lodged at the MLA hostel which has been temporarily converted into a subsidiary jail.

The political leaders who were released from preventive detention comprised three from the National Conference and one from the PDP.

They were kept under the preventive detention along with other mainstream politicians, activists and trade leaders after the Centre August 5 withdrew the special status of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir.

The well-known leaders, who are still under detention include NC leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference leader Sajjad Gani Lone.

Farooq Abdullah is being kept at his Gupkar house and Omar Abdullah has been shifted to Hari Niwas from the MLA hostel. On the other hand, Mehbooba Mufti, who was earlier lodged at Chesmashahi huts, has also been shifted to a government building in Srinagar.