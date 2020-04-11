New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the ongoing national lockdown by at least two weeks, as the PM chaired a video conference with Chief Ministers to discuss this issue. Also Read - Extend Lockdown, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Urges PM Modi | 5 Points

In a statement, the Punjab Chief Minister's Office (CMO), said, "CM Captain Amarinder Singh, in PM's video-conferencing with CMs, recommended extension of national lockdown by at least a fortnight in addition to special concessions for industry and agriculture sectors urgently."

"He has also asked for a faster supply of rapid testing kits," the statement added.

CM Capt Amarinder Singh, in PM's video-conferencing with CMs, recommended extension of national lockdown by at least a fortnight in addition to special concessions for industry & agriculture sectors urgently. He also asked for faster supply of rapid testing kits: CMO Punjab pic.twitter.com/uxrzbeV1qT — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2020

Separately, the Chief Minister himself tweeted that in today’s meet, he sought the Centre’s support for assisting the poor in ‘today’s challenging times,’ along with a bonus for the state’s farmers.

Had the VC with the PM @NarendraModi Ji to discuss the future action plan to fight #Covid19. Reiterated need for ramping up testing facilities as well as sought Centre’s support for assisting the poor in today's challenging times along with a bonus for our farmers. pic.twitter.com/on9oeTLlII — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 11, 2020

Notably, most of the Chief Ministers, including Delhi’s Arvind Kejriwal, Maharashtra’s Uddhav Thackeray and Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath, too, have advocated extending the 21-day national lockdown, which is scheduled to end on April 14, by at least two weeks.

Prime Minister Modi had announced the lockdown on March 24. It is in its 18th day today.

On Friday, Punjab became the second state after Odisha to extend its lockdown, till May 1. It was soon followed by Rajasthan where the lockdown, like in Odisha’s case, has been extended till April 30.

Thus far, the state has reported 116 positive cases of coronavirus, including 11 deaths.

The national COVID-19 tally, meanwhile, reached 7,447, including 239 casualties.