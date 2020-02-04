New Delhi: In view of the coronavirus epidemic that has killed 426 people in China, the Indian government has barred Chinese citizens and others living in Beijing from flying to India. This restriction will take effect from all flights from Tuesday.

“All scheduled and foreign airlines engaged in international air transportation to and from India are required to ensure the following: Due to current developments, travel to India on e-visas stands temporarily suspended with immmediate effect for holders of Chinese passports and the applicants of other nationalities residing in the People’s Republic of China”, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a notification issued yesterday.

Furthermore, it informed,”Holders of already issued e-visas may also note that these have been suspended and currently not valid. All those who have compelling reason to visit India may contact the respective embassy of India or the Indian consulates as well as the Indian Visa Application Centres”.

The instruction by DGCA came on a day when the third coronavirus case was reported in India, with another Keralite student who returned from Wuhan university on Monday testing positive for the infection.

State Health Minister KK Shailaja in a special mention in the Kerala Assembly informed that the patient had returned from Wuhan– the epicenter of the novel virus and has been under isolation at the Kanhangad District Hospital.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to deadly coronavirus rose to 425 in China with 64 new fatalities. The Chinese government has informed that 21,558 people were suspected of being infected with the fast spreading novel virus.