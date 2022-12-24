In Year’s Biggest Arms Bust, 8 AK-74 Rifles, 12 Pistols, 14 Grenades Recovered In JK’s Uri

Meanwhile, a case has been registered in this regard and investigations have been taken up.

Police along with Army recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in the Hathlanga Sector of Uri

Uri: The Armed Forces along with Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday averted a major threat as they made a recovery of a huge cache of arms and ammunition. 8 AK74u, 24 AK 74 Magazines, 12 Chinese Pistols, 24 pistol magazines, 9 Chinese grenades, 5 Pak Grenades, 5 wheat bags, 81 Pak Balloons, 560 rounds of AK Rifle and 244 rounds of pistol were recovered from the area in this operation.

Police said weapons were seized at Hathlanga village this morning. However, no arrests have been made so far.

