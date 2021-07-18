New Delhi: Days after the Pinarayi Vijayan government eased lockdown restrictions for three days in view of Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) celebrations, India’s top doctors’ body, the Indian Medical Association IMA, on Sunday warned the Kerala government against it and termed it as “unwarranted and inappropriate at this time of medical emergency”. Urging the state government to withdraw its order, the medical body further said it would approach the Supreme Court “if the state is not enforcing Covid-appropriate behaviour and become a model state to curtail the rising menace of Covid, by withdrawing this decision”.Also Read - Mumbai Rains LIVE: 25 Dead in Landslide, House-collapse Incidents; CM Uddhav to Chair High-level Meeting With Officials

In an official order issued by the medical body, it stated, “IMA is pained to see amidst the rise of cases and seropositivity, the Kerala government has issued an order to ease out lockdown followed on the pretext of religious gatherings of Bakri Id. It is unwarranted and inappropriate at this time of medical emergency. When many northern states like Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and Uttaranchal have stopped, with a constructive sense of public safety the traditional and popular pilgrimage yatras, it is unfortunate, the learned state of Kerala had taken this decision which will pave ways for mass gatherings.” Also Read - 5 More Test Positive For Zika Virus in Kerala, Total Cases Now 35: Health Minister Veena George

“IMA in the larger interest of the country and wellbeing of humanity, with the sense of responsibility, strongly urge/demand the Kerala state government to immediately withdraw this order, enhance zero-tolerance against COVID appropriate behaviours, and do not deviate from its statutory duty and vision to ensure the safety of the state and the nation,” the order read. Also Read - Next 100-125 Days Crucial for India, Warns Government Amid Third Covid-19 Wave Fear

Stating that it would knock the doors of the Supreme Court if the order is not withdrawn, the IMA further said, “IMA –the body of warriors of this COVID war with the sense of altruism will be constrained to knock the pedestals of the Supreme Court if the state is not enforcing covid appropriate behaviours and become a model state to curtain the raising menace of Covid, by withdrawing the decision.”

Earlier on Friday, the Kerala government had declared that lockdown restrictions in the state would be relaxed for three days starting Sunday given Bakrid being celebrated on Wednesday in the state. Issuing guidelines for Eid-ul-Adha, the Kerala government relaxed the COVID-19 restrictions on July 18, 19 and 20.

The Kerala Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that apart from shops selling essential items in the A, B, and C categories, permission will be given to shops selling clothes, footwear, electronics, fancy items and jewellery to stay open till 8 pm on the above-mentioned three days..

“Lockdowns and restrictions will be relaxed on July 18, 19 and 20 in observance of Bakrid. These days, apart from shops selling essential items (groceries, fruits, vegetables, fish, meat, bakery) in the A, B and C categories, permission will be given to open clothing shops, shoe shops, electronics shops, fancy shops and gold shops. They are allowed to stay open until 8 pm,” the Kerala government stated in its order.