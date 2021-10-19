Dehradun: As incessant rains continue to lash Uttarakhand for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, several rain-related incidents have been reported. Meanwhile, an incident of cloudburst has also been reported in Nainital district’s Ramgarh village. Police and administration teams immediately rushed to the spot. Some injured have been rescued from the spot, said, Nainital SSP Preeti Priyadarshini, adding that their actual number is yet to be ascertained.Also Read - Love Feni, a Local Goa Delight? Then THIS Place is a Must-Visit as it is 'All About Alcohol'

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching occasionally 30-40 kmph) over Uttarakhand for today. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to take stock of the situation in the state which has been hit hard by incessant rains. PM Modi also spoke to Union minister Ajay Bhatt, who hails from the state, in this regard, official sources said.

Five people, including three labourers from Nepal, were killed and two others were injured in rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand on Monday. State authorities have advised Chardham pilgrims not to proceed to the Himalayan temples till the weather improves.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Nainital Lake overflows and floods the streets in Nainital & enters building and houses here. The region is receiving incessant heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/G2TLfNqo21 — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021

#WATCH | Uttarakhand:Locals present at a bridge over Gaula River in Haldwani shout to alert a motorcycle rider who was coming towards their side by crossing the bridge that was getting washed away due to rise in water level. Motorcycle rider turned back & returned to his own side pic.twitter.com/Ps4CB72uU9 — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021

The Badrinath National Highway in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand has been completely blocked due to debris at seven places following incessant rains over the last 48 hours, the district administration said on Tuesday. There has been a power cut as well since Monday night in several areas including the district headquarters. As a precautionary measure, the Badrinath Char Dham Yatra has been halted, and passengers en route to Badrinath Temple were stopped in safe places. According to the district administration, 2,500 devotees, who had gone to Badrinath, are still stationed at the Badrinath Temple waiting for the highway to re-open. However, the rain continues to lash the state and Badrinath received fresh snowfall this morning.

The water level in the Nandakini River has also risen significantly raising an alarm. As per Meteorological Centre Dehradun, Chamoli received 19.8 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.