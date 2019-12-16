New Delhi: Jamia Millia University V-C Najma Akhtar on Monday condemned Sunday’s police crackdown on the campus, calling it ‘unfortunate’ and saying that the university will file an FIR against the police for entering the campus without her permission.

Addressing the media, the V-C said, “There has been a lot of damage in the University, how will that be compensated. There’s been an emotional loss as well. Yesterday’s incident was unfortunate, I appeal to everyone to not believe in any kind of rumours.”

“You can rebuild a property but not compensate for what the students went through. We demand a high-level inquiry and will file an FIR against the police for entering the campus,” she added.

She further denied that no student had died in the incident but about 200 people, including the students, were injured.

University Registrar AP Siddiqui, who addressed the press with her, also remarked that the Delhi Police had strongly refuted rumours that they had opened fire in the campus.

On reports that the police dragged students out of a mosque and also sexually assaulted students, he said that a lot of rumours had been floating on social media and it won’t be possible for him to confirm or deny anything.

There is widespread outrage across the nation over last night’s twin crackdowns on Jamia, as well as the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), which, like Jamia, had been protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The case will be heard by the Supreme Court tomorrow.