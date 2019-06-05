Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday plunged into the ongoing debate over three-language controversy and requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ‘include Tamil as an optional language for study in other states’. However, he later deleted the tweet.

Taking to Twitter, CM Palaniswami posted, “Request Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji to include Tamil as an optional language for study in other states. This will be a great service to one of the most ancient languages of the world.”

His request came two days after the Centre revised the National Education Policy (NEP) 2019 draft by making the Hindi language ‘optional’.

The government is believed to have tweaked the draft and made ‘learning Hindi’ in non-Hindi speaking states an option and has further removed references to the Hindi language in many places.

“In keeping with the principle of flexibility, students who wish to change one or more of the three languages they are studying may do so in Grade 6 or Grade 7, so long as they are able to still demonstrate proficiency in three languages…,” the revised draft read, as per a NDTV report.

The Kasturirangan Committee had recommended the teaching of Hindi, English and one regional language in the non-Hindi states; and Hindi, English and one modern Indian language from other parts of the country in Hindi-speaking states.

Hours after reports emerged that the government will be making Hindi compulsory for students till Class 8 nationwide in the upcoming education policy, leaders from non-Hindi speaking states decried the draft.

Meanwhile, the government has maintained that it had not taken a decision on the draft education policy and had no intentions to impose any language.

On Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also reiterated the government’s stand and tweeted, “The national education policy as submitted to the HRD Minister is only a draft report. Feedback shall be obtained from general public. State governments will be consulted. Only after that the draft report will be finalised. The government of India respects all languages. No language will be imposed.”