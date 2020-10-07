New Delhi: The Income Tax Department on Wednesday froze attached assets worth Rs 2000 crore belonging to late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s aide VK Sasikala Natarajan in Kodanad and Siruthavur areas of Tamil Nadu. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021: AIADMK Names K. Palaniswami as CM Candidate Ahead of Polls

The frozen assets also include two properties, located in Siruthavur and Kodanadu, amounting to a sum of Rs 300 crore. Both of the properties are in the name of Sasikala. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Lockdown News: State Extends Shutdown Till October 31 With More Relaxations; Theatres, Parks, Pools, Beaches to Remain Shut

Last month, the Bengaluru Central Prison, where the Jayalalitha aide and her relatives Illavarasi and Sudhakaran are held, said that the probable date of release of V.K. Sasikala is January 27, 2021, provided all the conditions are met. Also Read - School Reopening News: These States/UTs to Resume Normal Classes From October 1 | Complete SOPs Here

The Income Tax (IT) Department has attached about 65 properties belonging to Sasikala and her associates in and around the Tamil Nadu capital. One of the properties that are being attached is a residential building under construction in Poes Garden, where she planned to reside after her release from the jail

In 2017, the Income Tax Department had raided about 187 properties said to be linked to Sasikala and her relatives and unearthed alleged tax evasion of about Rs 1,430 crore.

(With inputs from agencies)