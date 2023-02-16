Home

Income Tax Survey At BBC Office in Delhi, Mumbai Ends After 60 Hours

BBC Raids: Some 10 employees at the BBC office, including the senior editors of Britain's largest public broadcaster, returned home after spending three days at the office in central Delhi's Kasturba Gandhi Marg.

BBC Raids Latest Update: The Income Tax ‘survey’ at BBC’s Delhi and Mumbai offices ended on Thursday night, nearly after three days. Notably, the ‘survey’ was completed one and a half hours ago at the Delhi office but the formalities related to the documents were going on.

The Income Tax Survey at the Mumbai BBC office also concluded as all three vehicles of the Income Tax Department outside the building left through the back gate.

The income tax department is likely to issue an official statement tomorrow, however, it has not issued any statement so far.

#WATCH | Delhi: Income Tax officials come out of the BBC office in Delhi's KG Marg as the Income Tax department survey on the BBC offices in Mumbai and Delhi concludes after almost 60 hours. pic.twitter.com/hQ2zjPvQGa — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2023

During the 3-day long survey, the I-T officials were busy gathering financial data from select staffers and also examined the phones and laptops used by some BBC editorial and administrative employees.

The tax officials also cloned the mobile phones of several BBC senior employees and scanned their desktops and laptops. The tax officials also scanned the devices with keywords such as “tax”, “black money”, and “benami”, which refers to money changing hands without passing through the formal banking system.

“The Income Tax Authorities have left our offices in Delhi and Mumbai. We will continue to cooperate with the authorities and hope matters are resolved as soon as possible. We are supporting staff – some of whom have faced lengthy questioning or been required to stay overnight – and their welfare is our priority. Our output is back to normal and we remain committed to serving our audiences in India and beyond,” BBC’s press team tweeted.

Update on India: pic.twitter.com/rghvE6OpfQ — BBC News Press Team (@BBCNewsPR) February 16, 2023

“The BBC is a trusted, independent media organisation and we stand by our colleagues and journalists who will continue to report without fear or favour,” it said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.