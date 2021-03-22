New Delhi: The Centre has asked all the state to increase the gap between the first and second doses of AstraZeneca-Oxford University’s Covishield vaccine to 6-8 weeks from the current 28 days. In a letter to states/UTs, the Centre said the decision has been taken since an increased gap between the two doses will lead to enhanced protection. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Shooting For Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Asks Fans 'Dua Karo'

Currently, the two doses of the Covishield vaccine are being administered across India with a gap of 28 days. Also Read - Maharashtra Emerges as New COVID-19 Hotspot. Take a Quick Recap at Last 13 Days

In view of the emerging scientific evidence, the interval between two doses of a specific COVID-19 vaccine i.e. COVISHIELD has been revisited by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) and subsequently by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) in its 20th meeting. Also Read - Coronavirus Scare: Delhi May Ban Holi Gatherings, Says Report

During this meeting, the recommendation has been revised to provide 2nd dose of COVISHIELD at 4-8 weeks’ interval after the 1st dose, instead of an earlier practised interval of 4-6 weeks. This decision of the revised time interval between two doses is applicable only to COVISHIELD and not to COVAXIN Vaccine.

In a letter written by the Union Health Secretary Shri Rajesh Bhushan to the Chief Secretaries of States/UTs today, he has noted that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India has accepted the recommendations of NTAGI and NEGVAC and has thereafter advised the States and UTs to ensure the administration of 2nd dose of COVISHIELD to beneficiaries within this stipulated time interval of 4-8 weeks after 1st dose.

Keeping the existing scientific evidence in view, it appears that protection is enhanced if the second dose of COVISHIELD is administered between 6-8 weeks, but not later than stipulated period of 8 weeks.

The Union Health Secretary has urged the States and UTs to instruct the concerned officials accordingly to undertake necessary steps to widely disseminate the message of revised dosing interval amongst programme managers, vaccinators and recipients of COVISHIELD vaccine and ensure adherence of the revised dosing interval.