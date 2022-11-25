Increase Morbi Relief From Rs 4 Lakh To Rs 10 Lakh, Gujarat HC To Government

The court said that the relief amount of Rs 4 lakh is "abysmally on the lower side".

Over 130 people were killed in the Morbi bridge collapse.

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat HC has asked the government to increase the relief amount for the Morbi tragedy from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 10 lakh for each fatality. The court said that the relief amount of Rs 4 lakh is “abysmally on the lower side”. The court also asked the state government to increase the relief amount to those injured in the tragedy.

The HC was told that about Rs 5 crore had been received from private donors for disbursement as compensation to the victims. The government also informed the court that seven children, who lost both their parents, would get around Rs 38 lakh each.

The HC also took stock of the government scheme to pay a Rs 3,000 monthly allowance to such kids till they attained the age of 18. The court said it was too meagre an amount and would get exhausted to meet the expenses of books and uniforms alone.