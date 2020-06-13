New Delhi: Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in the capital, the Delhi High Court on Saturday ordered the Delhi government and the Centre to increase beds, ventilators for COVID-19 patients in the national capital. Union home minister Amit Shah will hold a meeting with Delhi LG and the CM on Sunday to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the national capital. Also Read - Coronavirus: India Records Over 11,000 Cases a Day For First Time; Registers Worst Spike of 11,458

The High Court said it expects the hospitals in Delhi to upload real-time data of the availability of beds for COVID-19 patients.