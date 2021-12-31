New Delhi: In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus and Omicron variant across the country, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava on Friday wrote a letter to chief secretaries of all states/union territories to set up round the clock functional RAT booths at different locations, engage medical and paramedical staff, and encourage the use of home test kits.Also Read - Ireland's Two Cricketers Test Positive For COVID-19 Ahead of The West Indies Series

In the letter, the Central government said anyone with fever, headache, sore throat, breathlessness, body ache, loss of taste or smell, fatigue, and diarrhea should be considered as a suspect case of Covid, and must be tested. The Omicron variant have been reported to be mild. Also Read - Boosters, COVID Pills, More: How India Braces For 2022 Amid Omicron

In the letter to the states, the Centre said all those with symptoms should immediately isolate themselves and follow home isolation guidelines. Also Read - Karnataka Further Imposes Curbs In Dakshina Kannada, Udupi; Bans Entry To Sea Beaches After 7 PM | Guidelines Here

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and ICMR DG Dr. Balram Bhargava write to chief secretaries of all states/UTs set up round the clock functional RAT booths at different locations, engage medical and paramedical staff, and encourage the use of home test kits pic.twitter.com/lZngvdqZge — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2021

The letter from the Centre to the states comes as the country has reported over 1,200 Omicron cases so far. The country on Friday recorded 16,764 cases – the highest daily surge in several weeks.

Earlier this week, the Union Health Ministry had written a letter to eight states and UTs to enhance testing, strengthen hospital preparedness, increase the pace and coverage of COVID-19 vaccination drive and ensure strict enforcement of restrictions to counter the spread of the infection.

In the letter, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had asked Delhi, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Jharkhand to be vigilant in view of the recent increase in domestic travel and various events such as marriages, festive celebrations, and vacations having either recently concluded or underway.

In the letter, Bhushan had said it has been seen that there has been an increase in the cases and lessening of doubling time in detection of the cases in few states.