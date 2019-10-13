New Delhi: Here comes a piece good news for commuters from Delhi to Indirapuram, Greater Noida and Hindon as they will have the luxury to drive on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway at 120/100 kmph. Reports suggest that the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is going to write a letter to Delhi Police to increase the speed limits on this expressway.

The move will bring solace to commuters who often complain of being issued e-challans for driving more than 60 kmph on this expressway. The speed limit signboards on both sides of the expressway suggest that current the speed limit is 70 kmph for Light Motor Vehicle and 40 kmph for goods carrier.

Earlier, the NHAI said in an RTI reply that it had received a letter from Delhi Police in September asking for the installation of speed limit signboards on both sides of the expressway with the maximum speed of 60 kmph. The NHAI on September 13 wrote back a letter to Delhi Police for upgrading the speed limit to 120/100 kmph.

R P Singh, General Manager (Tech)/Project Director at the NHAI Ghaziabad Project Implementation Unit (PIU), told PTI that a letter suggesting to upgrade the speed limits to 120/100 kmph for expressway portion and 70/50 kmph for the National Highway on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway would be sent to the Delhi Police Commissioner soon.

“The letter would be sent from the NHAI headquarters in Delhi. A decision to send the letter was taken during the inauguration of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway phase-3 last month,” Singh told PTI.

“Currently, we have placed signboards limiting the maximum speed to 70/40. Since the stretch, which is 8.72 km long 6-lane expressway/ 8-lane NH 24 from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Ghazipur border has already been completed in June 2018, the speed should be upgraded to 120/100 kmph on the expressway and 70/50 kmph on the NH as per Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRT&H) guidelines,” he added.

Earlier, NHAi had sent another letter to Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) on September 13 to upgrade the speed on the expressway.

After the new Motor Vehicles Act came into effect on September 1, the penalty for overspeeding has been increased from Rs 400 to Rs 5,000.

Built at a cost of Rs 8,346 crore, the 82-kilometre long expressway connects Delhi with Meerut in western Uttar Pradesh and will help decongest the National Capital Region (NCR) and bring significant reduction in pollution level.

(With inputs from PTI)