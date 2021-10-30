New Delhi: With the significant rise in COVID cases, the Central government on Saturday wrote to West Bengal and Assam asking the states to increase testing and impose restrictions. In these two states, the weekly positivity rates have increased, and the testing figures have decreased. The Centre further asked the state governments to undertake a review of these parameters while stressing on strict enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways All Set to Run Festival Special Trains Between Mumbai, Shalimar From Nov 1 | Check Full List Here

In a letter to chief secretaries of Assam and West Bengal on October 26, Additional Secretary in the Union Health Ministry, Arti Ahuja, highlighted increase in weekly new Covid cases since the past week (October 20-26) and early signs of rise in positivity since the last four weeks till October 25. Also Read - Green Crackers, Mandatory RT-PCR Test: How States Plan to Celebrate Diwali Amid Restrictions

Prior to this, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had on October 22 written to West Bengal expressing concern over the rise in Covid cases in Kolkata, following Durga Puja celebrations earlier this month. Also Read - Negative Covid Report Must For Passengers Entering Tripura From These States | Read Details

In her letter to Assam, Ahuja pointed out that there has been 41 per cent increase in weekly new cases since the past week (October 20-26) and that there have been early signs of rise in positivity since last four weeks from 1.89 per cent in the week of September 28-October 4 to 2.22 per cent in the week of October 19-25.

“The state has also witnessed decline in tests conducted from 1,64,071 in the week of September 28-October 4 to 1,27,048 in the week of October 19-25. Because of the rising positivity, the state needs to conduct enhanced testing while maintaining the required RT-PCR share as it will aid in early identification of infection in the state,” he said.

Notably, two major districts of Assam — Barpeta and Kamrup Metro — the additional secretary said have been identified as districts of concern due to high quantum af Covid cases and weekly positivity.

In the letter to West Bengal, Ahuja said two districts — Kolkata and Howrah — have been identified as districts of concern due to high quantum of cases and positivity.

She further pointed out that the state has shown approximately 41 per cent rise in weekly new cases since the past week, 6,040 cases in the week of October 20-26 compared to 4,277 cases in the week of October 13-19 and that there have been early signs of increase in positivity since the past four weeks from 1.93 per cent in the week of September 28- October 4 to 2.39 per cent during October 19-25.

West Bengal has also witnessed decline in the tests conducted from 2,62,319 during September 28-October 4 to 2,61,515 in the week of October 19-25.

(With inputs from PTI)