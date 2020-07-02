New Delhi: Early hospitalisation of patients with COVID-19 symptoms can reduce the mortality rate in India, suggested Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, in a video conference meeting with chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi to review the escalating situation of coronavirus infection in the national capital. Also Read - Containment Zones in Gurugram Today: Number of Hotspots Decreases From 108 to 104 | Check List

Discussing the circumstances of the individual states with UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Haryana's Manohar Lal Khattar, as well as Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Amit Shah emphasized on more testing with the help of Rapid Antigen Test Kits provided by the central government. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan was also present for the meeting.

He said that increased testing and early hospitalisation were the only way to help reduce the infection transmission rate in Delhi-NCR.

The Home Minister also suggested an “extensive use of Aarogya Setu & Itihaas App” to help in contact-tracing and mapping of COVID-19 in Delhi and its satellite cities. For UP and Haryana, Shah said that the governments can avail ‘AIIMS-Telemedicine consultation’ through which patients will be able to get advice from medical experts.

Notably, the central ministry of home affairs took over Delhi government and swung into action in the national capital last month as it became the growing hotspot of the coronavirus pandemic. An outburst of criticism was raised against the Delhi government’s handling of the COVID-19 situation, with complaints of non-availability of beds in hospitals for patients and difficulty in getting the tests done in laboratories.

As of now, Delhi and the national capital region has seen a massive spike in the coronavirus count with over 89,000 positive cases and 2,803 deaths.

In Uttar Pradesh, the coronavirus tally has reached 24,056 cases and 718 deaths, of which the NCR district of Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 2,362 COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths.

Gurgaon and Faridabad in Haryana have reported 92 and 80 fatalities, respectively. The two districts put together account for over 9,300 infections.