Bhopal: Though they survived the horrific 1984 gas tragedy in Bhopal, the incident left them suffering from respiratory illnesses, which proved fatal in the fight against Covid-19. Yes, reports emerging from Bhopal say that all the five people who died due to coronavirus in the city were victims of the 1984 gas tragedy. Also Read - After Sealing Indore, Bhopal And Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh to Seal More Hotspots in 15 Districts

Knowing very well that such people were five times more vulnerable to the coronavirus infection, a few organisations working for the survivors of the Bhopal gas tragedy had even written to the authorities concerned. They said that an overwhelming number of gas victims suffer from respiratory, cardiovascular, kidney problems and cancer as a result of exposure to the toxic gas that leaked at the Union Carbide factory in 1984. Also Read - Coronavirus: Bhopal Enters Complete Lockdown, Only Medicine And Milk Shops to Open

Here is a brief account of the victims:

1.It has been alleged that the first coronavirus victim in Bhopal, a 55-year-old man, died at a hospital on April 5 due to negligence of authorities.

2. The second casualty was a 80-year-old gas tragedy victim, a retired employee of the Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), who was also not given due medical care, following which he died on April 8 and his sample came out positive for coronavirus on April 11.

3. A 40-year-old gas tragedy victim, who was suffering from oral cancer for more than a year, died on April 12 and his sample test report later came out positive for coronavirus.

4. Another 52-year-old gas mishap survivor, who suffered from a permanent injury, had history of tuberculosis and could not get prompt care for his respiratory problems. He recently tested positive for coronavirus and died on his way to the COVID-19 ward at Hamidia hospital.

5. The last case is of a 75-year-old senior journalist,who died on April 11 and his sample test report came out positive for coronavirus on Tuesday

Despite the activists’ call for paying special attention to the needs of these gas victims, owing to their increased vulnerability, the state government didn’t pay heed to them and took over the only super-speciality Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Center (BMHRC) for gas victims, and turned it into a medical facility for COVID-19 patients.

”A hospital in the city dedicated for the treatment of gas mishap survivors has been turned into a facility for coronavirus patients, causing hardship to these people”, Rachna Dhingra, member of the NGO Bhopal Group for Information and Action told PTI.

She further said that no gas victim is even allowed to avail emergency services there, for the last 22 days. In the wake of their deaths, the NGOs have also filed a writ petition in the Madhya Pradesh High Court, demanding that gas victims be provided a dedicated medical facility for their treatment.