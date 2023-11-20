Watch: Australian Cricket Captain Pat Cummins Poses With ICC World Cup Trophy On Cruise

Ind vs Aus: Australian Cricket team captain Pat Cummins posed with the ICC World Cup trophy on a Sabarmati river cruise boat in Ahmedabad.

Ahmedabad: Australian Cricket team captain Pat Cummins posed with the ICC World Cup trophy on a Sabarmati River cruise boat in Ahmedabad on Monday. Australian cricket team won the ODI World Cup 2023 title after opener Travis Head smashed the Indian bowling lineup, scoring a magnificent century. The team secured a six-wicket victory in Sunday’s final against the tournament’s in-form team India. This triumph for Australia has left Indian cricket fans devastated.

Watch Here

In the video shared by new agency ANI, Cummins can be seen posing with the glittery trophy on the Sabarmati river cruise. The professional photographers can be seen his pictures and suggesting his poses.

INDvsAUS Match:

Australia secured their sixth title in the 2023 Cricket World Cup final by defeating India. The showdown unfolded in Ahmedabad, with Australia opting to field first after winning the toss. India posted a total of 240 runs, featuring noteworthy half-centuries from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. However, Australia’s Travis Head played a standout innings, accumulating 137 runs off 120 balls and steering his team to victory. The match concluded with Australia winning comfortably by six wickets, leaving them with 42 balls to spare.

