IND vs AUS, ICC World Cup 2023 Final: PM Modi, Australia’s Deputy PM Richard Marles Arrive in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Governor Acharya Devvrat and Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil welcomed Modi upon his arrival at the airport in the evening.

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles arrived in Ahmedabad on Sunday evening to watch the ICC Cricket World Cup final match between India and Australia underway at the Narendra Modi stadium.

PM Modi and Marles are expected to reach the stadium in the late evening.

After a while, Marles also landed at the airport, where he was greeted by CM Patel, according to an official release.

Batting first, the Indian team has been bowled out at 240 in the high-stake final of the tournament.

