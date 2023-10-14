Ind vs Pak: Drones Placed, Spl Security Cover In Place As Ahmedabad Set For High-Octane Clash; Check Metro, Traffic Advisory

Four senior IPS officers of the ranks of the inspector general and the deputy inspector general along with 21 deputy commissioner of police (DCP) rank officers will supervise and guide the personnel on the match day in Ahmedabad.

Bengaluru: Cricket fans take part in a puja organised to wish the Indian cricket team luck for the ongoing ICC Mens World Cup 2023, in Bengaluru, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (PTI Photo)

IND vs PAK world cup match: Security arrangements in Ahmedabad have been beefed up ahead of the much awaited ICC Cricket World Cup clash between India and Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium. More than 9,000 security personnel along with those of the National Security Guard (NSG), Rapid Action Force (RAF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in and around the city while several traffic diversions have also been announced for October 14.

Trending Now

City police commissioner G S Malik issued a notification on Wednesday designating the city a “no-drone zone” during the India-Pakistan World Cup cricket match on October 14. This notification bans the operation of drones, quadcopters, powered aircraft, microlight aircraft, hang gliders, paragliders, paramotors, hot air balloons, and parachuting on October 14, due to the high-profile nature of the World Cup match between the two countries.

You may like to read

The police, security agencies, Gujarat Cricket Association and BCCI (Board of Control of Cricket in India) have been exempted from this notification.

Speaking ahead of the clash at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat Cricket Association GCA President Dhanraj Nathwani said that the GCA were completely prepared for hosting one of the most important tournament.

“All the preparations are in place for the match as per the standards set by the International Cricket Council (ICC), with the support of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). We at GCA are very proud to host such an important match along with the opening game and the final match of the World Cup and are thankful to the BCCIfor the same,” Dhanraj Nathwani said in a statement.

Meanwhile, drones have been deployed near the venue to keep an eye on any danger or anti-social elements. These drones can fly for 12 hours and at 120 m height. They can cover area worth 5 kilometres around the stadium.

Crime Branch Constable and drone operator Ravindra Kumar said, “The drone can fly for 12 hours continuously. It will fly at a height of 120 meters and can provide full HD footage of up to a 5 km radius. A person captured in it can be identified from it… On the day of the match, it will remain at a particular point near the stadium and will monitor the area in the 5 km radius.”

#WATCH | Ahmedabad, Gujarat: Security arrangements tightened ahead of India-Pakistan ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match tomorrow pic.twitter.com/lIpVvqogXV — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2023

IND vs PAK match: Check guidelines, metro timings, airport advisory, traffic curbs etc

The Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) has announced that the Ahmedabad metro services will be operational for an additional three hours to facilitate the commute for the spectators. The metro services in the city will be available from 6:20 am till 1 am on the five days when the 2023 World Cup matches will be hosted.

At least 75 chartered flights would be flying in and out of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Saturday. The airport issued an advisory for its regular passengers to “allocate additional time to arrive at the airport” given the “VIPs and passenger movements”.

Four senior IPS officers of the ranks of the inspector general and the deputy inspector general along with 21 deputy commissioner of police (DCP) rank officers will supervise and guide the personnel on the match day in Ahmedabad.

A senior officer said that prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code are in force in parts of the city, prohibiting assembly of four or more persons. “We have not received any application for any victory procession so far,” the officer added.

Ahmedabad Traffic Police urged spectators to book their parking in advance on the ‘Show My Parking’ App for a hassle-free experience.

Meanwhile, Western Railway will run one pair of Superfast Special Trains on Special fare between Mumbai Central and Ahmedabad to clear the extra rush of cricket fans attending the India – Pakistan Cricket Match

In Vadodara, a team of the Rapid Action Force, four teams of the State Reserve Police Force and over 2,000 police personnel will stand guard in the walled city. The police have also resorted to barricading of the Atal bridge connecting Manisha chowkdi to Genda circle as well as parts of Alkapuri and Akota, among other important locations.

The Ahmedabad Police will also have to ensure that no fans bring ‘gutka’ inside the stadium. As per Indian Express report, the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) had appealed police to ensure that no visitor comes with the pan masala.

Ahmedabad City Police Commissioner G S Malik issued prohibitory orders, placing the city under a no-drone-flying zone with a huge number of VIPs expected to visit the match.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES