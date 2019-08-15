New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay tributes to Mahatama Gandhi at 7 AM at Rajghat in Delhi on Independence Day. He will address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort from 7.30 AM.

Click on the link below to watch the Zee TV live coverage of the Independence Day celebrations this year:

Independence Day 2019

You can also watch the live telecast of TV channel Doordarshan on the DD National.

This year, August 15 marks India’s 73rd Independence Day. The country attained independence in the year 1947 overthrowing the rule of the British in the country.

After the flag hoisting ceremony, the national anthem will be sung followed by a 21-cannon salute remembering the nation’s freedom fighters. Soldiers and armed forces will then perform the march past.