New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday issued a set of traffic regulations in view of the upcoming event of Independence Day on August 15. The security in the national capital has already been heightened and strict vehicular checking is in place around the Red Fort area to ensure law and order in the city.

"Vehicles without parking or access level can't venture near the Red Fort area. There are mainly eight roads where cars can't move between 4 AM to 10 AM on August 13 and 15," said Narendra Singh Bundela, Joint CP Traffic, Delhi Police.

Notably, the Delhi Police would be manning the outer layer of the security ring as the security of the Red Fort has been taken over by the Defence Ministry and the Prime Minister's security.

Here’s the list of roads that have been blocked so far:

1. Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi to Chata Rail

2. Lothian Road from Delhi GPO to Chata Rail

3. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg from SC Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk

4. Chandini Chowk road from Fountain Chowk to Red Fort

5. Nishad Raj Marg from Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg

6. Esplanade Road that connects link road to Netaji Subhash Marg

7. Ring Road from Raj Ghat to ISBT

8. Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover

The Independence Day celebrations this year are slightly different from previous years in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The grand event at the Red Fort has also been limited and more emphasis would be on the virtual transmission of the event.

However, for the first time ever, bands of the Indian Army, Navy as well as police forces have been performing for a fortnight, from August 1 to August 15, across the nation to mark the freedom celebrations.