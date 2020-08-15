New Delhi: In the coming 1,000 days, every village in the country will be connected with optical fibre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced as he addressed the nation on India’s 74th Independence day. Also Read - What is National Digital Health Mission? PM Modi's Big Health Announcement in 74th Independence Day Speech

He added that only 5 dozen village panchayats were connected with optical fibre before 2014. However, after his government came to power, a total of 1.5 Lakh village panchayats were connected with optical fibre. Also Read - Independence Day 2020: PM Modi Salutes Corona Warriors, Endorses 'Make in India, Make For World' Mantra in His I-day Speech | Top Points

“Only 5 dozen village panchayats were connected with optical fibre before 2014. In the last 5 years, 1.5 Lakh village panchayats have been connected with optical fibre. In the coming 1000 days, every village of the nation will be connected with optical fibre,” PM Modi said. Also Read - Independence Day 2020: 'Let's Take Pledge to Make India Self-reliant' | PM Modi, Home Minister Shah Tweet Wishes

Meanwhile, PM Modi also gave a clarion call for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, saying it is need of the hour and that India will realize this dream. “It is need of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. I am confident that India will accomplish this dream. I am confident of the abilities, confidence and potential of my fellow Indians. Once we decide to do something, we do not rest till we achieve that goal,” the Prime Minister said while addressing the nation from Red Fort.

The Prime Minister said now the time is to eliminate silos in the era of infrastructure and emphasized on “vocal for local campaign”. Stressing on the “vocal for local” campaign, Prime Minister said, “After all, for how long the raw material from our country will be used by others to deliver us the finished products”.