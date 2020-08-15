New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Speeches every year are marked by new visions and announcements. This year, too, there was no exception as PM Modi addressed the nation on Saturday on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day — for the seventh consecutive years. Also Read - Independence Day 2020: Every Village in Country to be Connected With Optical Fibre in Next 1000 Days, Says Modi

1. National Digital Health Mission

Every Indian will get a Health ID card. Every time you visit a doctor or a pharmacy, everything will be logged in this health card in your profile on a national scale.

2. Rs 1 Lakh crore fund for agriculture infrastructure

An agriculture infrastructure fund of Rs one lakh crore has been created to give modern infrastructure to farmers, PM Modi said, emphasising on the need to remove silos and move towards multi-modal connectivity infrastructure.

3. Dolphin Project

On the lines of Project Tiger and Project Elephant, India will soon initiate a project to protect the Gangetic Dolphins in the country, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday. This will be a 10-year project to conserve the species.

4. Make for World

While Make in India has remained the government’s focus area for the past few years, this is for the first time that PM Modi urged the nation to look beyond Make in India and move towards Make for World — where Indian products will be made available on the global market.

5. Optical Fibre Network in 1,000 days

In the coming 1,000 days, every village in the country will be connected with optical fibre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced. “Only 5 dozen village panchayats were connected with optical fibre before 2014. In the last 5 years, 1.5 Lakh village panchayats have been connected with optical fibre. In the coming 1000 days, every village of the nation will be connected with optical fibre,” PM Modi said.